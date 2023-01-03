TLC’s Chilli Is Dating Matthew Lawrence: ‘Never Seen Her This In Love’

Don’t go chasing waterfalls, they say, but what if your new man once starred in Jumping Ship? That’s right, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are officially a couple, the TLC singer’s rep confirmed on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

The two stars were first photographed together vacationing in Hawaii last summer, but reportedly didn’t get together romantically until just before the holiday season.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Christal Jordan, the singer’s publicist, tells Billboard. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Chilli and the middle Lawrence brother — whose divorce from ex-wife Cheryl Burke was finalized last September — even spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas together according to Jordan, and the actor met the “Unpretty” singer’s family in Atlanta.

On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Chilli and Lawrence fueled speculation about their romance by posting a sweet Instagram video together lip-syncing a-ha‘s 1985 classic “Take On Me,” complete with matching onesies and a filter recreating the look of the song’s animated music video. “#newyearsshenanigans #onesiegang #wecute,” the duo captioned the video. The ’90s heartthrob’s former Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel commented, “This makes me very happy!!” with two red heart emojis.

In October, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West paid adorable tribute to Chilli with a spot-on Halloween costume and lip sync performance with two of her gal pals to “No Scrubs.” Kardashian also got in on the fun by dancing with her oldest child to “Waterfalls.”

Check out Chilli and Lawrence’s New Year’s Eve pajama party for two below.