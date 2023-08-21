Tish Cyrus Marries Dominic Purcell With Miley Cyrus as Maid of Honor: Report

Tish Cyrus and Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell got married over the weekend with daughter Miley Cyrus reportedly acting as her mom’s maid of honor. Just Jared posted purported pics from the nuptials, in which Miley wore a light blue one-shoulder dress while carrying a bouquet of baby’s breath.

While the bride — who was previously married to Miley’s dad, “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus for 28 years — wore an elegant white gown and matching veil, Purcell walked the aisle in black pants and a short-sleeve white shirt during what was described as an intimate ceremony in Malibu on Saturday night. The couple announced their engagement in May after going Instagram official in November. At press time Billboard was not able to independently confirm the details of the wedding and it did not appear that Tish Cyrus or Purcell had posted about the wedding on their socials.

In April 2022, Tish filed for divorce from her longtime husband Billy Ray Cyrus. “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” a joint statement shared to People at the time read. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

After marrying Tish in 1993, Billy Ray adopted her two children from a previous relationship, Brandi, 36 and Trace, 34, and then the couple had Miley, 30, Braison, 29 and Noah, 23. Just months after their divorce, Billy Ray got engaged to Australian singer Firerose in Nov. 2022.