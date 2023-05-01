Tish Cyrus Is Engaged to Dominic Purcell

Congratulations are in order for Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell, who announced on Monday (May 1) that they are engaged.

“A thousand times…. YES,” the 55-year-old mother of Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah Cyrus captioned a post in which she’s seen hugging the Prison Break star with her stunning ring on full display.

Tish and Purcell made their relationship Instagram official back in November, after she shared an adorable photo of herself cuddling with the actor by the pool.

In April 2022, Tish filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Billy Ray Cyrus. “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” a joint statement shared to People read. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

It continued, “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important…With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”