×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage

This marks the third time the pair has sought to end their decades-long marriage.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. Dan MacMedan/GI

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus‘ 28-year marriage is coming to an end once more. Tish filed for divorce from the country star on Wednesday (April 6), Billboard has confirmed.

TMZ was first to report the divorce. According to court documents obtained by the site, she stated that she and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer have been living separately for the past two years. Tish additionally cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, TMZ reports.

Related

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single in Kanye West Divorce Case

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus

See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard has reached out for comment.

This is not the first time Billy Ray and Tish have sought to call off their marriage. The Hannah Montana actor was the first to file for divorce in 2010, but later withdrew his petition five months later because he “wanted to put my family back together.” The spouses both filed to end their marriage three years later in June 2013, but called it off less than two months later after a brief stint in couples therapy. “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

The country icon has been vocal about his relationship troubles in the past, telling People in 2016 that he and Tish were try taking things slowly in light of their ups and downs throughout the years. “It’s like everything in life,” he said. “You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments.”

Billy Ray and Tish married in 1993 and share five adult children — daughters Miley, 29, Noah, 22, and Brandi, 34, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 27.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad