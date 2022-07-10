Fans Choose TINI, Becky G and Anitta’s ‘La Loto’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Tini performs during Premios Juventud 2021 at Wynwood on July 15, 2021 in Miami.

TINI, Becky G and Anitta‘s new song “La Loto” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (July 8) on Billboard, choosing the team-up between the three Latin stars as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“La Loto” brought in 52% of the vote, beating out new music by Burna Boy (Love, Damini), Aespa (Girls – The 2nd Mini Album), Brent Faiyaz (Wasteland), Fivio Foreign and The Kid LAROI (“Paris to Tokyo”), and others.

TINI, Becky G and Anitta shine as singers, rappers and performers on “La Loto.” Their personas complement each other while thriving during their turn on the mic, setting up one of the stronger posse cuts of the summer.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 26% of the vote was Billboard cover star Burna Boy’s latest album, Love, Damini, the follow-up to his 2020 album, Twice as Tall. The new 19-track project features all-star appearances from Ed Sheeran, Kehlani, J Balvin, Khalid, Popcaan and Blxst.

Burna’s recent hit “Last Last” — which samples Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” — shines on the album and shows off the African artist’s vulnerability with a poignant chorus that highlights intricate instrumentals. He explained during “The Explosion of Afro-Fusion” panel at Billboard‘s inaugural MusicCon in Vegas that the track “is a big part of my childhood and coming up, so it kind of fit the situation and it was just perfect.”

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.