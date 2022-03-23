Tinashe Still Can’t Believe Her 2016 Collab With Britney Spears Happened: ‘I Was in Heaven’

Tinashe stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (March 23) and looked back on her time collaborating with Britney Spears in the mid-2010s.

“…Baby One More Time was the very first CD, like, of mine that I owned,” the 29-year-old told host Kelly Clarkson, “and I ended up working with her, which is crazy. Crazy!”

After reminding the American Idol champ of the 2016 Glory-era single “Slumber Party,” Tinashe couldn’t help but rave about the time spent working with the pop princess. “I was, like, in heaven,” she gushed while pictures of herself and Spears performing live together flashed on the monitors. “It still feels really surreal just to be able to work with somebody that, you know, you’ve idolized your entire life. [It] was really, really, really crazy. Still to this day, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that happened.'”

Clarkson also had nothing but good things to say about Spears, calling her “super sweet” and “so kind” when they’ve met throughout their careers. “It’s always nice when you see someone that’s blown up so big, but they’re still very, humble and sweet in person,” she said, which Tinashe was more than happy to cosign about the superstar.

“Yeah, totally authentic, like, she’s Britney a hundred percent,” Tinashe added. “And to see her star power on stage as well. When you’re actually on the stage with her, like filming a music video with her, the camera’s rolling, you just see that character come out of her and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that’s Britney Spears!'”

Speaking of the “Slumber Party” music video, it’s also a particularly special one for Spears, considering working on the visual was where she met her now-fiancé Sam Asghari.

Since collaborating with Britney, Tinashe has released three albums, including 2018’s Joyride, 2019’s Songs for You and last year’s independently released 333.

Watch a snippet of her interview with Clarkson below.