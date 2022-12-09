Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Turner Dies at 62: ‘You Left the World Far Too Early’

Tina Turner is mourning a loss in her family. The singer’s youngest son, Ronnie Turner — whom she shared with late ex-husband Ike Turner — died at age 62 on Thursday (Dec. 8).

TMZ was the first to report the news, stating that police received a call that he was not breathing and later arrived on the scene to revive him with CPR, but were unsuccessful.

Following the news of the tragedy, the veteran singer took to Facebook to share a simple yet heartfelt message honoring her son’s memory that read, “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, also expressed her grief on social media and posted a series of pictures of him in a carousel posted that she captioned: “MY GOD RONNIE TURNER A TRUE ANGEL HIUGE SOUL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL MY HUSBAND MY BEST FRIEND MY BABY IYOUR MUMMY YOUR NURSE I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD THIS IS A TRAGEDY U WITH YOUR BROTHER CRAIG AND YOUR FATHER IKE TURNER AND ALINE REST IN PARADISE SO UNFAIR.”

Ronnie, full name Ronnie Rennelle Turner, was the youngest of four children that Tina Turner had with ex-husband and former collaborator Ike Turner. The pair welcomed Ronnie on Oct. 27, 1960. Born into a musical family, Ronnie assumed his parents’ talents and played bass in Manufactured Funk with songwriter and musician Patrick Moten, as well as in his parents’ bands. He married French singer Afida in 2007.

While Ronnie’s cause of death is currently unclear, he has had a history of health issues throughout the year, including cancer. Turner’s eldest son Craig, whom Ike adopted once they married, died by suicide in 2018.