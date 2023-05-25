Which Is Your Favorite Tina Turner Billboard Hot 100 Hit? Vote

The world is mourning the loss of Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday (May 24) at 83. The news of Turner’s death was confirmed to Billboard and in a statement posted to her official Instagram account.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the caption of the post read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Turner’s icon status is more than deserved. The singer first made her debut on the Billboard charts as the lead singer in Ike & Tina Turner with “A Fool in Love” in August 1960, which launched at No. 10 on the Hot R&B Sides chart (today’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs) and moved up to its peak of No. 2. On the Billboard Hot 100, it peaked No. 27.

Ike & Tina Turner would go on to have 20 hits on the Hot 100, with the most successful being their cover of Creedence Coldwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” (No. 4 on the chart). Their last entry would be 1975’s “Baby-Get It On”: A year after the song charted, the pair got into a fight en route to a show in Dallas that resulted in Tina filing for divorce.

Her solo career fully kicked off with 1984’s Private Dancer, which spawned the first five of her solo hits, including the No. 1 smash “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” and her success continued throughout the 1980s with 1985’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” 1986’s “Typical Male,” “I Don’t Wanna Fight” and more.

