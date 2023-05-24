Mick Jagger Mourns Loss of ‘Wonderful Friend’ Tina Turner: ‘I Will Never Forget Her’

The music industry is mourning the loss of a legend. On Wednesday (May 24), Tina Turner died at 83 years old, prompting both fans and fellow musicians to express their condolences on social media — including The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” Jagger captioned a series of photos of him performing with the late icon from decades past. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Jagger famously performed with the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll at the 1985 Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in London. Together, the duo performed “State of Shock” and “It’s Only Rock n’ Roll,” as well as “We Are the World” with the rest of the concert’s performers (Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Joel and more). Jagger infamously ripped off Turner’s skirt when they sang “It’s Only Rock n’ Roll” together.

Turner revealed in an April interview with The Guardian, “I always had a crush on Mick Jagger. I loved when we toured with The Rolling Stones.” Ike & Tina Turner were invited to open for The Stones’ 1966 U.K. tour leg and she appeared as a soloist for the band’s American Tour in 1981.

Turner’s death was confirmed in a statement posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” read the caption. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

