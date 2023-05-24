Mick Jagger, Erykah Badu, Flea & More Mourn ‘Cultural Icon’ Tina Turner

The entertainment world is in mourning on Wednesday (May 24) following the death of icon Tina Turner at age 83.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a statement posted to her Instagram account reads. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The devastating loss of the beloved superstar prompted countless messages of condolences and mourning on social media, as celebrities shared how much Turner had inspired them and influenced them.

“All of us at Warner Music are deeply saddened by the passing of the one and only Tina Turner,” Warner Music shared in a statement. “A global icon and trailblazer, instantly recognizable by her incredible voice and inimitable style, she was one of the greatest stars of all time. Even after the countless awards, the 180 million album sales, the record-breaking tours, and unforgettable acting roles, Tina will be remembered most through the sheer joy of her music. So powerful is her extraordinary, universal appeal that there is no doubt she will continue to influence generations to come. She stands as the epitome of artistic self-empowerment. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her husband Erwin Bach, family, friends, and countless fans around the world.”

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch echoed the sentiment in his own statement, writing, “There will only ever be one Tina Turner. Her music and her life’s journey touched so many people. We send our condolences to her dear manager and husband Erwin and all those who loved her.”

Additionally celebrities like Mick Jagger, Erykah Badu, Questlove, Ciara, Flea and more shared heartbreaking, emotion-filled messages on social media. See their reactions to Turner’s death below.

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

🥺💔 an icon. Rest In Peace mama🤍 https://t.co/491v3xVZn6 — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

Tina would have so much energy during her performances and was a true entertainer. She created the blueprint for other great entertainers like Janet Jackson and Beyoncé and her legacy will continue on through all high-energy performing artists. Cookie and I are praying for her… pic.twitter.com/tFpWfj8clC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023

RIP to the legendary Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/Pgh2pXbVn3 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) May 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/bryanadams/status/1661447422004822016