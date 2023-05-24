×
Angela Bassett Shares the Powerful Last Words Tina Turner Said to Her

Bassett portrayed the rock n' roll trailblazer in the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do With It.

Angela Bassett, Tina Turner
Angela Bassett inducts Tina Turner onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Following Tina Turner’s death at age 83 on Wednesday (May 24), Angela Bassett took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to the musical icon.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of the duo laughing.

Bassett portrayed the rock n’ roll trailblazer in the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do With It, which secured her a best actress Academy Award nomination in 1994. In her post, the star shared the heartwarming “final words” Turner shared with her. “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world,” Bassett said “The Best” singer told her, adding, “I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self.”

Turner’s official Instagram account confirmed the news of her death in a statement earlier in the day. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” the caption read. “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

See below for Bassett’s tribute.

