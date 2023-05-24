Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Her ‘Beloved Queen’ Tina Turner: ‘I Love You Endlessly’

Beyoncé has shared a message for her “beloved queen” Tina Turner, who died Wednesday (May 24) at age 83.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé’s message, posted on her website, began. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

In addition to serving as an inspiration to Beyoncé, Turner also collaborated with the singer at the 50th annual Grammy Awards in 2008. The pair teamed up for a high-energy, strutting version of “Proud Mary,” Ike & Tina Turner’s 1971 cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic. The divas traded lines on the song and coordinated outfits, with Bey in a silver sequined mini-dress and Turner in a sleeveless silver lamé bodysuit.

Three years prior, Beyoncé had performed the same song solo at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors in honor of Turner. Bey’s relentless performance got a double thumbs-up from Turner, watching in the audience.

A statement announcing Turner’s death was posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement reads. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

See Beyoncé’s tribute below: