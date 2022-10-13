Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment: Where to Buy the Music Icon’s Collectible Doll

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tina Turner is the latest music icon to have a Barbie doll made in her likeness. Mattel released the Tina Turner Barbie doll on Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest edition to the brand’s Barbie Signature Music Series.

“I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner said in a statement.

The Tina Turner Barbie Doll ($55) was released in honor of the music legend’s smash hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” which is nearing its 40th anniversary. Recreating her iconic outfit from the music video, the Tina Turner Barbie Doll rocks out in a black mini dress, cropped denim jacket, fishnet stockings and black heels. The doll captures Turner’s signature, spiky blonde updo and other details, like the pearl drop earrings and silver necklace that she wears in the music video.

The collectible Barbie doll is available at Amazon, Walmart, Target and MattelCreations.com.

Released in 1984, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” gave Turner her first and only solo No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, and became the biggest track from her fifth solo studio album, Private Dancer. At the time, 44-year-old Turner was the oldest female solo artist to secure a No. 1 single.

The song topped the Hot 100 for three weeks and won three Grammys, including record of the year, song of the year and best female pop vocal performance. “What’s Love Got to Do With It” was also entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Although Turner has long since retired from the music business and spends the majority of her time overseas, her legacy continues to be celebrated stateside. The Tony Award winning Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has been going strong since 2018, and last year, Turner opened up about her life in the HBO documentary, Tina.

The Tina Turner Barbie joins Gloria Estefan, David Bowie and Elvis Presley in the Barbie Signature Music Series. Shop Turner’s Barbie doll below.

