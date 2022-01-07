Tina Knowles-Lawson Shares Sweet Birthday Post for Blue Ivy: ‘My Little Capricorn Twin’

Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter Blue Ivy Carter turned 10 years old on Friday (Jan. 7), and Tina Knowles-Lawson did what grandmothers do best on birthdays — gush over their grandbabies.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things,” she wrote alongside a photo of the duo serving soft smiles on a beach with a warm-toned sunset behind them. “Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready [laughing emoji] three days later but we still share the bond.”

Knowles-Lawson went on to share that Blue “gives the best advice,” to the point where her own grandmother forgets “that she is so young.”

“Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!” she concluded in the sweet post. “God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue Happy Birthday.”

Bey and Jay, who wed in 2008, also welcomed twins Sir and Rumi Carter on June 13, 2017.