Tina Knowles Gushes Over Beyoncé’s Album Dedication to Uncle Johnny: ‘He Helped Me Raise Them’

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance era is about love in all forms, and in an open letter alongside the freshly released album, the superstar dedicated the 16-song set to her children, her husband, and her family as well as LGBTQ+ “pioneers” — particularly her late Uncle Johnny.

“A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny,” the letter reads. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

In response to the sweet dedication, Bey’s mother Tina Knowles took to Instagram to share her own memories with her beloved nephew. “This dedication was beautiful ! It included my Nephew Johnny on this photo with me when I am 38 years old he is 40 we are at a club he made this dress for me it was so cute!” she wrote alongside a photo of the open letter.

She continued, “Johnny was the closest human being in the world to me we were inseparable growing up ! Later He was my nanny / housekeeper / designer / Dance partner / confident and bestie. I laughed constantly with him and trusted him unconditionally! When he died a piece of me went with him . Solange and Beyonce worshiped him . He helped me raise them. And influenced their sense of style and uniqueness!”

Knowles went on to reveal that Johnny made Beyoncé’s prom dress, which the singer references in Renaissance track, “Heated,” when she chants, “Uncle Johnny made my dress/ That cheap Spandex, she looks a mess.”

“I got so teary eyed,” Knowles said of the lyric. “You see Johnny loved house music ! And introduced my kids to it early on. He is smiling from Heaven at Bey right now ! Saying you did that Ms Thing !! We love you Johnny and we miss you constantly . Wish you were here to dance with me we would tear it up!!!”

See Knowles’ heart-melting note in full below.