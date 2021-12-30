Is Timbaland Teasing a New Collaboration With Justin Timberlake? Watch the Video

Timbaland and Justin Timberlake are certainly no strangers in the studio, but it looks like these two have been working on some new music together.

On Wednesday (Dec. 29), Timbo posted a video of him, JT and Ant Clemons — who performed “Better Days” alongside Timberlake during the Celebrating America concert following President Joe Biden’s inauguration — vibing in the studio to a new snippet. “Soon to come,” the Verzuz co-creator captioned the snippet with a series of suspicious eye emojis.

But what’s particularly noteworthy about the new sample is the signature baby voice that Timbaland first made popular on Aaliyah’s Grammy-nominated 1998 single “Are You That Somebody?” which was recently released on streaming services for the first time, much like the late R&B singer’s discography. Clemons is heard screaming in the video, which Anderson .Paak teased him about in the comments section. “N—a why you screaming like that @antclemons,” he wrote, to which Clemons responded with a series of cry-laughing emojis.

In the video, Clemons exclaims to Timbo, “You brought the baby back! You should put the baby on this and Lil Baby.” “And DaBaby,” JT chimes in with a laugh. “And my baby.”

Timbo and JT reunited this past spring on Justine Skye’s latest album Space and Time: Timbaland executive produced it and the former *NSYNC member was featured on the song “Innocent,” which gives songwriting credits to Timbaland and Missy Elliott due to its interpolation of Aaliyah’s “If Your Girl Only Knew.”

Earlier this month, the megaproducer teased another major release/reunion with Missy, which would be her first full-length album since 2005’s The Cookbook.

Hear what Timbaland and Justin Timberlake have been cooking lately below.