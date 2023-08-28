Timbaland & Justin Timberlake Team Up With ESPN for Season-Long Monday Night Football Collaboration

season is back, and ESPN is taking Monday Night Football up a notch with a star-studded musical collaboration.

The network revealed on Monday (Aug. 28) that it’s teaming up with Timbaland and Justin Timberlake throughout the 2023-24 NFL season to curate music for select Monday Night Football games. The curated music from the superstar duo will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season, starting with week one’s Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game. Beatclub, a music creator platform founded by Timbaland, will have its users and A&R team supporting the duo in the music creation for the season.

“Football and music go hand-in-hand, like the iconic Timbaland and Justin Timberlake duo, who collaborate on music to near perfection,” said ESPN Senior Director of Sports Marketing, Curtis Friends, in a press statement. “ESPN’s Monday Night Football music curatorship is popular with fans given the access this partnership provides to new and unexpected combinations of music with sport. We’ve had Diplo, DJ Khaled, Drake, and Marshmello and this fifth season, for the first time, we have two curators in Timbaland/JT we know will energize all us fans for this NFL football season.”

For the Bills vs. Jets game on September 11, Timbaland and Timberlake’s upcoming collaboration with Nelly Furtado, “Keep Going Up,” will soundtrack Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut against the Bills. The single is the long-awaited follow-up to the trio’s first collab, 2007’s “Give It to Me,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 16 years ago.

Catch the game on September 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET. on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.