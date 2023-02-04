Tim McGraw Sings ‘Gorgeous’ Cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still the One’

Tim McGraw fans are swooning over the country star’s cover of a Shania Twain staple from the ’90s this weekend.

As Twain released her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Friday (Feb. 3), McGraw took to Instagram to share his acoustic version of the ballad “You’re Still the One,” Twain’s 1998 country-pop hit that was No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at No. 2 on all-genre Hot 100 that year.

“@bobminner and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago,” McGraw captioned the clip. “Always been a big fan… can’t wait to listen to the new album!!”

McGraw’s smooth performance caught the attention of Twain, who commented, “Gorgeous!!”

“Gonna need y’all to record that one!” actress Octavia Spencer chimed in, adding several fire emojis to her comment.

Queen of Me, led by the singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!”, is Twain’s first album with Republic Nashville. She’ll be a presenter at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Watch McGraw’s “You’re Still the One” performance below.