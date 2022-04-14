Tim Feerick, Dance Gavin Dance Bassist, Dies

Tim Feerick, longtime bassist for rock band Dance Gavin Dance, died on Wednesday (April 13). His cause of death was not revealed.

The band took to social media to announce the news, writing, “We are absolutely devastated to shared the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

The group added that they will be sharing updates on their upcoming tour schedule and performance at SwanFest “as soon as we have them.” Dance Gavin Dance was set to headline the festival in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday (April 23). They’re also scheduled for the jam-packed When We Were Young festival in October.

Explore Explore Dance Gavin Dance See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The band was formed back in 2005, though Feerick joined the group in 2009. During his time in Dance Gavin Dance, the band has released six albums, including 2011’s Downtown Battle Mountain II, 2013’s Acceptance Speech, 2015’s Instant Gratification, 2016’s Mothership, 2018’s Artificial Selection and 2020’s Afterburner.