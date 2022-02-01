×
Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Idina Menzel & More Stars Are Loving TikTok’s ‘That’s Not My Name’ Trend

The latest TikTok trend circulating the platform is a playful take on The Ting Tings' 2007 hit "That's Not My Name."

The latest TikTok trend circulating the platform is a playful take on The Ting Tings‘ 2007 hit “That’s Not My Name,” in which participants list all the nicknames and mispronunciations that others have derived from their actual names.

Unlike many TikTok trends, the “That’s Not My Name” meme has gotten the attention of countless music, TV and film stars, who have put their own spin on the trend by listing the names of characters they’ve played throughout their career.

It all started with Alicia Silverstone, who paid homage to her roles as Cher in Clueless, Batgirl in Batman & Robin, Sharon Spitz on the animated show Braceface and, of course, her cameo in Aerosmith‘s “Cryin” music video.

Soon enough, Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Drew Barrymore, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Garner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jessica Alba and many, many more celebrities shared their own strolls down Hollywood’s memory lane.

We’ve compiled all the celebrity takes on the “That’s Not My Name” trend. See them below.

Christina Aguilera

@xtina My name is Christina, but they call me…. ❤️This could have gone on forever… #theycallme #thatsnotmyname Inspired by @Alicia Silverstone ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

LL Cool J

@llcoolj They call me… #ThatsNotMyName ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Idina Menzel

@idinamenzel My name is Idina, but they call me… #notmyname ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Hayley Kiyoko

@hayleykiyoko i’d honestly respond to any of these 😂 #thatsnotmyname ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Reba McEntire

@rebaMy name is Reba, but they call me…♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Drew Barrymore

@drewbarrymore My name is Drew, but they call me… inspired by @aliciasilverstone ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Alicia Silverstone

@aliciasilverstoneMy name is Alicia, but they call me….♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

@therock My name is Dwayne, but they call me…#ThatsNotMyName #WhatsMyMuthaFckinName ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Mandy Moore

@themandymoore My name is #mandymoore ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Jennifer Garner

@jennifergarner My name is Jen, but they call me … 👵🏻 (♥️: @Alicia Silverstone @Drew ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Rita Ora

@ritaora They call me Rita, but I’ve also been…✨ #ThatsNotMyName ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Zooey Deschanel

@zooeydeschanelA lady with many names♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Trixie Mattel

@trixiemattelAs an actress I love stepping into these characters and I always get a kick of out fans calling me my character name! Which one is your favorite ?♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Pentatonix

@pentatonix😂😂♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Jessica Alba

@jessicaalba thx for the inspo @drewbarrymore @aliciasilverstone 💗 took a walk down #memorylane! 😜 #theycallme ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Eva Longoria

@evalongoriaMy name is Eva but they call me… And I love all of them ❤️♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Elizabeth Banks

@elizabethbanks Hey guys, Elizabeth here! 👋🏻 But sometimes they call me… #notmyname ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Victoria Justice

@victoriajusticeWhich is your favorite? 😜♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Jenna Dewan

@jennadewanI’m that basic b*tch jumping in on this trend, but I had to! 🤣♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Gordon Ramsey

@gordonramsayofficial My name is Gordon but they call me….👨🏻‍🍳🔥🤬 (Thx to @Jen Garner @Drew Barrymore @Alicia Silverstone ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Olivia Holt

@olivia_holtchoose your fighter♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Lilly Singh

@lillyMy name is L-i-l-l-y but they call me Lily…♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Madison Pettis

@madisonpettisThat’s what they call me♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Zhavia

@zhavia Sometimes I don’t correct them tho at least they try 😂❤️🤪#thatsnotmyname #name #foryou #funny ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Kyle MacLachlan

@kyle_maclachlanAllow me to reintroduce myself. My name is…🤣♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Chloë Grace Moretz

@chloegmoretz Soo.. it felt befitting that this be my very first tiktok !!! #MyNameIs ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Bailee Madison

@baileemadison My name is Bailee, but they call me…. Inspired by @Drew Barrymore ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Garrett Clayton

@garrettclayton1Which one is your favorite? 😄♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

Kimberly J. Brown

@officialkjb Had to join in on this trend started by @aliciasilverstone! #trending #notmyname #theycallme ♬ That’s Not My Name – The Ting Tings

ad