Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Idina Menzel & More Stars Are Loving TikTok’s ‘That’s Not My Name’ Trend

The latest TikTok trend circulating the platform is a playful take on The Ting Tings‘ 2007 hit “That’s Not My Name,” in which participants list all the nicknames and mispronunciations that others have derived from their actual names.

Unlike many TikTok trends, the “That’s Not My Name” meme has gotten the attention of countless music, TV and film stars, who have put their own spin on the trend by listing the names of characters they’ve played throughout their career.

It all started with Alicia Silverstone, who paid homage to her roles as Cher in Clueless, Batgirl in Batman & Robin, Sharon Spitz on the animated show Braceface and, of course, her cameo in Aerosmith‘s “Cryin” music video.

Soon enough, Christina Aguilera, LL Cool J, Drew Barrymore, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Garner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jessica Alba and many, many more celebrities shared their own strolls down Hollywood’s memory lane.

We’ve compiled all the celebrity takes on the “That’s Not My Name” trend. See them below.

Christina Aguilera

LL Cool J

Idina Menzel

Hayley Kiyoko

Reba McEntire

Drew Barrymore

Alicia Silverstone

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Mandy Moore

Jennifer Garner

Rita Ora

Zooey Deschanel

Trixie Mattel

Pentatonix

Jessica Alba

Eva Longoria

Elizabeth Banks

Victoria Justice

Jenna Dewan

Gordon Ramsey

Olivia Holt

Lilly Singh

Madison Pettis

Zhavia

Kyle MacLachlan

Chloë Grace Moretz

Bailee Madison

Garrett Clayton

Kimberly J. Brown