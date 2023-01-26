TikTok Pastor Says He Went to Hell & Demons Tortured Him With Rihanna, Jazmine Sullivan Songs

A TikTok pastor says he has seen hell, and it’s more musical than you might think.

Gerald Johnson took to social media to share a now-viral video in which he recounted a 2016 moment in which his spirit left his body and he experienced hell, which he noted is at the center of the earth. “It still baffles me to this day,” he explained. “There’s a section in hell where music was playing. It was the same music that we hear on the Earth, but as opposed to entertainers singing it, the music, demons were singing it. It was some of the same lyrics we hear here.”

Johnson, who is the leader of the Gerald A. Johnson Ministries in Texas, added that when musicians do drugs, they can open a portal to hell that allows demons to whisper lyrics to them, which ultimately allows Satan to control people. “Here, music is to get over a breakup. ‘Don’t worry, be happy,’ ‘I bust the windows out your car,’ or, ‘under my umbrella,’ whatever,” he shared, referring to songs by Bobby McFerrin, Jazmine Sullivan and Rihanna.

“Every lyric to every song is to torment you as to the fact that you didn’t worship God through music when you were on the Earth,” he said. “You had a chance to worship him in church and at home and through music, but you chose to worship Satan by repeating the lyrics that he inspired to come into the earth.”

McFerrin, Rihanna and Sullivan have yet to publicly respond to Johnson’s story. McFerrin will receive a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy at the Special Merit Awards on Feb. 4. See the full TikTok below.