Tiësto Releases His Seventh Studio Album ‘Drive’: Stream It Now

Tiësto has been riding a litany of major hits, which are now assembled together on his new album, Drive.

The project marks the seventh studio LP from the Dutch legend and includes the singles “The Motto,” “The Business,” “10:35,” “Lay Low” and “All Nighter.” Released steadily since 2021, these songs have been streamed more than two billion times on Spotify alone. (Three tracks from the album, “10:35” “Lay Low” and tk are currently on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, at No. 6, No. 17 and No. 31, respectively.)

The album, Tiësto’s first concept LP since 2009’s Kaleidoscope, is designed to mimic the rhythm of a big night out and features a list of high-wattage collaborators including Charli XCX, Ava Max, Karol G, Tate McRae, Black Eyed Peas, A Boogie With Da Hoodie and more.

“I am so beyond excited for this project to be out in the world!” the producer says in a statement. “This album is something anyone can enjoy on the dancefloor, in the gym, on a car ride, anywhere or anytime you are looking for incredible sonics and energy. Seeing how much everyone is loving the string of singles has been incredible, and it was amazing putting the full album all together.”

Drive essentially serves thesis statement of Tiësto’s crossover period, which comes roughly three decades after the artist born Tijs Verwest emerged out of his native Holland as one of the world’s best known and most beloved trance artists, even helping showcase that sound on a global stage when he played the opening ceremony of the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Amidst the EDM boom, Tiësto began transitioning his sound to have more of a pop feel, an effort that elicited great success with crossover hits including 2018’s “Jackie Chan” (with Post Malone, Preme and Dzeko), along with an expanded audience of young dance music fans.

Tiësto’s summer schedule features festivals including Heatwave and Breakaway Carolina 2023, along with his residency at Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

Listen to Drive below.