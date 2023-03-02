Ticketmaster Cancels Suga’s Verified Fan Presale & General Ticket Onsale: ARMY Reacts

Just hours the ARMY Member presale for SUGA’s heavily anticipated Agust D tour began on Wednesday (Mar. 1), Ticketmaster took to Twitter to announce that it has canceled the rest of the sales rounds.

“Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale,” the ticket company posted.

UPDATE for SUGA | Agust D TOUR IN U.S. — Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 2, 2023

Ticketmaster previously warned fans that the demand exceeded the number of available tickets, and that all tickets would be released during the first round of presale. “If all tickets are purchased during the ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be any additional sales,” Ticketmaster tweeted.

However, members of the ARMY quickly pointed out that there are still available tickets under the “Official Platinum” category with inflated prices. “stop with the platinum tickets. i still see them on there 5 hours later, popping in then greying out then appearing again. release them at the fixed prices,” one fan tweeted.

All verified fan tickets were the same price at face value. This is what official platinum looks like. This is what's still available for The Album night. pic.twitter.com/hVR2SGmd0K — Lindsey (@LindsHutt) March 1, 2023

This is hardly the first time Ticketmaster has faced scrutiny amid chaotic ticket sales for performers including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing in January to analyze the ticketing industry following the messy handling of Swift’s The Eras Tour ticket sale by Ticketmaster.

SUGA announced dates for the tour, named after his Agust D mixtape, on Valentine’s Day. The tour, which is his first as a solo performer, kicks off April 26 at the Belmont Park, New York. The jaunt will stop in New Jersey, Illinois and California before heading overseas for two nights in Seoul, Korea in addition to Jakarta, Bangkok and Singapore.