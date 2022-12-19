Tia Lee Launches Global #EmpowerHer Campaign To Inspire Young Women

Global C-pop sensation Tia Lee 李毓芬 (Lee Yu Fen) is in the midst of a prolific return to the public eye. The C-pop star’s new song, “Goodbye Princess” is collecting fans worldwide. The music video for “Goodbye Princess,” premiered exclusively via YouTube on Dec 9th 2022, and has received over 2.3 million views within 12 hours of its premiere. As of now, “Goodbye Princess” has garnered overwhelming combined 33 million views on YouTube and Weibo, the music video marks Tia’s comeback as a global solo artist and her bold resurgence as she rises above and conquers her past challenges.

In a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Tia explained how she had to overcome many challenges in her career. These challenges have had a lasting impact on Tia’s outlook, and she is determined to help other women to overcome similar struggles. Tia launched the #EmpowerHer global campaign to inspire young women around the world.

Tia partnered with four incredible charities, on a shared mission to empower women. Women in Music (USA), Beats by Girlz (Europe, Africa, Americas), Teen’s Key (Hong Kong) and Daughters Of Tomorrow (Singapore) are the initial partners, and more may be announced.

Fans can help these causes by watching the “Goodbye Princess” music video on YouTube. Each view raises money for Tia’s #EmpowerHer partner charities.

Outside of music and philanthropy, Tia is very interested in high-couture fashion. She is known to be at the forefront of Asia’s elite music, fashion and entertainment circles, but her elegance and style are starting to be recognized by mainstream publications.

Tia believes in the transformative power of fashion and style. She has used style to unleash her own confidence and knows that style – at any budget, not just high fashion – can empower women to feel confident in themselves to break down barriers.