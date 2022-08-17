T.I. Laughs Off Punching One of The Chainsmokers After Onstage Kiss: ‘We Moved On’

The Chainsmokers recently revealed that they had a dramatic onstage run-in with T.I., and on Wednesday (Aug. 17) the rapper confirmed he swung at one of the producers after being kissed without his permission.

The story first came to light in a TikTok video posted by the electropop duo, in which The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart explained, “T.I. just literally punched me in the face. We were in a vibe and I was, like, I gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news T.I. The Chainsmokers See latest videos, charts and news

“He was like, ‘Don’t do that,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ And he pushed me off and I was like, ‘All right, my bad,'” Taggart continued as his bandmate Alex Pall cracked up in the background before adding that a friend of T.I.’s demanded, “‘You need to get your boy!'”

Taggart continued: “He punched me in the face and I was like, ‘OK, I’m sorry.’ And he was like, ‘All right, cool. We’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever.”

For his part, T.I. responded to the story with his own video, which was shared by The Shade Room. “There’s really not much more to the story than you’ve already heard,” he admitted with a laugh, but was quick to insist there was no bad blood on his end. “I think the most important thing to take away is afterwards, we had a drink, we took a shot, you dig? You know what I’m saying? And we moved on. You know, everybody left the party, had a good time. Like I said, love The Chainsmokers — not to get no sugar, though.”

In May, The Chainsmokers released their latest studio album So Far So Good, containing the singles “High,” “iPad” and “Riptide.” One month prior, T.I. hit the stage at J. Cole’s Dreamville 2022 with Lil Wayne and Jeezy for the live debut of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz.

Watch Taggart tell the story of his ill-received kiss and T.I. laugh the whole thing off below.