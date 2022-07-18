From Luis Fonsi to Taylor Swift, Which Music Video with 3B+ Views Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Taylor Swift‘s “Blank Space” joined an elite club on Monday (July 18) by surpassing more than three billion views on YouTube.

The superstar joins the ranks of less than a dozen other music videos to reach the same massive milestone, including Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s record holder “Despacito,” which boasts more than 7.9 billion views as the most-watched video of all time.

Interestingly, Swift’s clever tale of exacting revenge on a rotating door of “Starbucks lovers” is only the third visual by a female artist to blow past the three billion mark, along with Katy Perry‘s 2012 hit “Roar” and its jungle-themed antics and her own visual for fellow 1989-era smash “Shake It Off.” (For all their other YouTube records, like being the most subscribed act on the platform with more than 75 million followers, Blackpink, for example, is still more than 1.88 billion views away from the three billion club with their most popular video, “How You Like That.”

To celebrate Tay’s latest YouTube achievement, we want to know which of the videos in the upper echelon of YouTube views is the one you love to watch the most. Are you desperate for more “Despacito” on a daily basis? Can you not wait to see Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth‘s tearjerking tribute to the late Paul Walker for Furious 7‘s “See You Again” again and again (and again)?

Maybe you’re still mastering the viral dance to Psy‘s “Gangnam Style” or getting down to the ice cold, Michelle Pfeiffer white gold that is Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars‘ “Uptown Funk.” Perhaps you refuse to apologize for how many times you’ve watched the dance video to Justin Bieber‘s “Sorry.” Or maybe you were one of the Swifties that helped write “Blank Space” onto the list, pen click included, of course.

Whichever video you choose, let your voice be heard and vote in Billboard‘s latest poll below!