Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry Get Introspective in ‘Where We Started’ Video: Watch

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry‘s joint music video is finally here. Rhett shared the official music video to their collaborative track “Where We Stared” on Tuesday (Oct. 18), which hails off of his sixth studio album of the same name.

The video sees Rhett and Perry stripping things back for something more simple, with the country singer wearing a double denim ensemble and the pop star in a flowing white gown, appearing at first in separate sheet covered rooms. While singing the song’s second chorus, the pair wade through flowing fabrics to find and serenade each other.

“Those days when you’re brokenhearted/ And you get knocked down/ And you say you don’t know how far we’re gonna go/ Just look at that road and think about where we started/ Keep your eyes on me ’cause talk is cheap/ We’re all we need, yeah/ Darlin’, I know how far we’re gonna go/ Just look at that road and think about where we started,” Rhett and Perry sing.

“Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” Rhett said in a statement. “From tracking the song in the studio, to performing on it American Idol, to this video — her input has made this whole experience really special for me.”

The “Firework” singer added, “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

“Where We Started” peaked at No. 33 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in April. Meanwhile, the album itself spent three weeks on the Billboard 200, where it peaked at No. 12 following its April 1 release. The LP spent 23 weeks on Top Country Albums and peaked in the No. 2 spot on the chart.

Watch the new video for “Where We Started” below: