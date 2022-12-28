Theophilus London Reported Missing By Family

Rapper Theophilus London is missing, according to a statement released by his family on Wednesday (Dec. 28). The 25-year-old artist from Trinidad and Tobago was last spoken to in July 2022 in Los Angeles, according to the statement received by Billboard.

London’s family members also revealed that they traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday (Dec. 27) after trying to “piece together his whereabouts,” and went on to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They ask that anyone with information about London to contact the LAPD or London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, on Instagram at @iamdjkellz.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son,” the rapper’s father, Lary Moses London, wrote in the statement.

Throughout his decade-long career, London has released three studio albums and worked with high-profile artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi and more. His most recent album, Bebey, was released in January 2020.

Read London’s family’s full statement below.

