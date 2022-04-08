First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Fatboy Slim & Carl Cox, Martin Garrix & More

This week in dance music: Black Coffee and RÜFÜS DU SOL picked up the dance/electronic Grammy awards at last Sunday’s event, New York City’s Electric Zoo released the lineup for its 2022 event on Randall’s Island, we spoke with NFL hero Rob Gronkowski on his love for Calvin Harris and his Draft Weekend party in Las Vegas, Burning Man’s beloved Robot Heart art car announced its first-ever off-playa event, The Chainsmokers announced the name and release date for their fourth studio album, we caught up with Anna Lunoe about how she spent her time during Australia’s strict lockdown and Diplo and Miguel’s “Don’t Forget My Love” (from Diplo’s recently released eponymous album), hit No. 1 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay.

New music? Heck yeah. Let’s dig in.

Carl Cox & Fatboy Slim feat. Dan Diamond, “Speed Trials on Acid”

Whether you were in Miami in person, or in spirit from the comfort of your couch, catching Carl Cox across multiple days was a must during Ultra Miami weekend. From warm grooves to high-speed techno sweatfests, the venerable DJ delivered belter after belter, but even among the highlight reel one track stood out: “Speed Trials on Acid,” his new track (out today on BMG) with fellow U.K. dance legend Fatboy Slim and featuring spoken-word artist Dan Diamond. The track’s resonant chords, crashing hi-hats and unraveling acid synth lead come to a boil beneath Diamond’s call for love, unity and a return to the music. Warm and introspective, “Speed Trials on Acid” is techno that welcomes and hugs rather than pummels. According to Cox, the track is a “reworking from my upcoming live electronic project … time to get #BackToTheBeat … Oh yess!” — KRYSTAL RODRIGUEZ

Martin Garrix & Vluarr, “Reboot”

Put a little darkness in your bounce with this latest collaboration from electro dance prince Martin Garrix and his fellow Dutchman Vluarr. It’s the fourth song from his forthcoming club-facing album, Sentio, which also includes his recent Zedd collab “Follow.” All the Sentio tunes work Garrix’ signature sounds into more brooding beats, and this one is a real jumper of a vibe. The synth hook is catchy but subtle, a measured mood to get the blood pumping on the dance floor without blowing out the speakers. It’s a cool tune to rock with as you head into your weekend. Some fans might recognize it from Garrix’ recent Ultra Music Festival headlining set. – KAT BEIN

AMÉMÉ, “Wait No More”

Ahead of his debut Coachella performance next weekend, West African-born, Berlin-based producer AMÉMÉ makes his debut on Nic Fanciulli’s Saved Records. A darkly propulsive, structural deep house heater infused with tribal percussion (a recipe that is the producer’s signature), the song will surely properly hypnotize the crowd inside Coachella’s Yuma Tent (where we suppose AMÉMÉ will be playing.) “Wait No More” follows a string of marquee of 2021 AMÉMÉ, remixes and marks the start of a string of original productions that will extend throughout 2022. — KATIE BAIN

Elles, “Anthem”

Naming your own song “Anthem” might come off as cocky — but after listening to Elles’ track of the same name, this writer feels in her chest the fireworks reserved for main stage spectacles. The London-based producer makes club music that can be as heartfelt as it is heaving (see: “end of the nite”). Similarly, “Anthem” hits you in the feels before it moves your bones. It’s slow-burning, practically a serenade, as Elles observes her subject with sweetness, intimacy and adoration: “Snapshot of your face in the strobe, eyes are closed,” she sings, “…sweat caught in the angle of your cupid’s bowl, angel of rhythm.” From serene, sweeping synths, the energy blooms into more club-friendly handclaps, sun-kissed piano keys and flurries of trance-y vocal clips. There’s a delicate, perhaps even slightly bittersweet beauty to this song, along with swelling emotion that could bring you to tears on the dance floor. It’s simply filled with love. “Anthem” is out now on Lisbon-based label Naive. — K.R.

Hayden James feat. Sidepiece, “Lights Go Down”

Some grooves are so cool, they feel kinda like a warm hug, and Australian producer Hayden James’ “Lights Go Down” is a sweet disco-house embrace. Made in collaboration with Grammy-nominated house superduo Sidepiece (aka Nitti Gritti and Party Favor), this sensual little soul burner comes to life in muted colors. The steady rhythm keeps your feet moving, while the vocoded whispers set your mind to work on dirty things. The big single is released alongside a new full-length James album, Lifted, which starts with “Lights Go Down” and works through nine steamy house tracks, keeping that sense of sensuality throughout. – K. Bein

San Holo, “bb u ok?” (LP Giobbi Remix)

The title track from San Holo’s 2021 album gets a thoughtful disco edit from piano house queen and FEMME HOUSE founder LP Giobbi. With her edit, Giobbi slims down the chunkiness of the original, adding an exhilarating swirl of strings and funky piano flourishes for an altogether joyous edit. The remix is the lead release from bb u ok? Deluxe, which drops May 6 via Counter Records and San Holo’s bitbird label. The album will feature a second disc of remixes including this one from LP Giobbi along with those from Elohim, Chet Porter, Nils Hoffmann and a crew of bitbird aartists. The album repack will also feature a new San Holo original track “i don’t feel anything anymore.” — K. Bain