The Weeknd Hangs Out Backstage With Adorable Young Fan Battling Cancer: Watch

The Weeknd just made an adorable new friend. After a mom took to social media to ask him if he’d meet up with her daughter Katana, a 3-year-old fan of his who’s currently battling cancer, the 32-year-old pop star went above and beyond by inviting Katana to hang out with him backstage at his recent concerts in Los Angeles.

Katana’s journey to meeting her favorite singer began when mom Lisa posted a video of her daughter declaring her love for The Weeknd on Twitter. “My daughter wants to meet her favorite artist @theweeknd and go to his concert,” Lisa captioned the video, posted July 26. “I want to make that happen for her, she deserves the best of the best. she’s kicking cancer’s butt and still being a light in this world.”

Flash-forward to this past weekend, and Katana has gone from being a fan of The Weeknd to being his backstage bestie. In photos and videos posted to her mom’s social media accounts, she can be seen hugging the “Sacrifice” singer, giving him presents and hanging out with him before the show.

In one video, Katana cheers as she sees The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, and excitedly asks: “Are you going to sing on the stage?”

“Yes, I’m getting ready to sing on the stage,” he replies, wrapping her in a big hug.

Katana got to be present at both of Tesfaye’s sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium Sept. 2 and 3 — though the second show was abruptly cut short when the four-time Grammy winner unexpectedly blew out his voice while performing. Before he went onstage that night, though, Katana got to walk hand in hand with her idol as he made his trek to the stage.

“Did you have fun last time? Did you hear me scream your name?” Tesfaye asks after picking Katana up for another hug.

“Their connection is the sweetest thing I’ve ever witnessed,” Lisa tweeted afterward. “Really praying hard for a speedy recovery for Abel. he holds the most special place in our hearts.”

Katana meeting Abel for the first time 💜 pic.twitter.com/vb7SkbZw2g — lisa (@hxouseoflisa) September 3, 2022

it’s bittersweet that Katana got to walk Abel out to his show tonight and Abel couldn’t give us his all like he had hoped. we love you Abel and we’re praying for you to recover quickly. 💜 you love what you do wholeheartedly. pic.twitter.com/BlzWlaQvHi — lisa (@hxouseoflisa) September 4, 2022