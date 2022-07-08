The Weeknd’s First Stop on Stadium Tour in Toronto Hometown Postponed Due to Network Outage

Update: The Weeknd took to his Instagram Stories after the postponement to share the statement: “I’m crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it’s out of our hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me.I can’t wait to see you all.”

Explore Explore The Weeknd See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Weeknd was set to kick off his After Hours Till Dawn tour in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, on Friday night (July 8), but the show was postponed after a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. paused mobile and internet access across Canada.

The official Twitter account for the baseball team Toronto Blue Jays, who also play at the Rogers Centre where the show was scheduled to take place, shared the statement: “We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations. A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations. A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/Et073wz0WZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2022

As the concert was canceled just hours before it was supposed to take place, fans who were already at the venue shared videos to Twitter and expressed their disappointment over the news, and soon enough, “The Weeknd” and “Abel” were trending on the social media platform.

At the time of publication, Rogers Communications has offered no explanation for the outage, how long it is expected to last or how many customers were impacted. The rescheduled concert date has also yet to be announced.

“The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage the show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back,” Live Nation shared in a statement to Billboard.

The weeknd concert cancelled 😑 pic.twitter.com/lMWmBzxlwD — Robyn (@DoJanetCat) July 8, 2022

The After Hours Till Dawn tour was rescheduled since being canceled in 2020, and just last month, The Weeknd officially replaced Doja Cat with three new opening acts — Swedish R&B star Snoh Aalegra, Canadian soul singer Kaytranada, and hip-hop DJ/producer Mike Dean.

The Planet Her artist announced she’d be pulling out of The Weeknd’s tour due to issues with her tonsils, for which she just recently underwent a second surgery. She had previously suffered an infection in her throat due to complications with an antibiotic she was taking, leading her to announce on Twitter that she couldn’t fulfill her festival commitments, much less her tour plans with The Weeknd.