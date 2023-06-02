The Weeknd Reveals ‘The Idol Vol. 1’ Soundtrack Release Date & Cover Art

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye revealed Friday (June 2) that The Idol Vol. 1 soundtrack will be released on June 30.

The superstar also unveiled the album artwork, which features his character Tedros in his full, frizzy rattail glory. But remember: “Never trust a dude with a rattail,” according to Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s character in the trailer for The Idol, which premieres Sunday on HBO and Max. The controversial, Sam Levinson-directed series had its debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

In his cover story interview with Interview magazine, Tesfaye told Jeremy O. Harris that David Bowie, Prince and Pink Floyd served as some of his inspirations when curating the soundtrack for his upcoming HBO series. “I’ve been inspired by The Wall and Purple Rain and when Bowie was doing it, but even films like Shaft, the music is literally telling the story of the film,” the “Blinding Lights” singer said. “But I want to take it to the next level. I want to challenge myself and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been.”

His newest single, “Popular” with Madonna and Playboi Carti, and “Double Fantasy” with Future will be featured on The Idol Vol. 1 soundtrack. Both tracks were co-produced by Tesfaye, Mike Dean and Metro Boomin. On Friday, Metro unveiled his own star-studded soundtrack for the new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film, which features Future, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee, A$AP Rocky, Nav and many more.

See The Idol Vol. 1 soundtrack cover art below, and pre-order it here.