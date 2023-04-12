The Weeknd Offers ‘Just a Taste’ of ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack

The Weeknd is giving a fans “just a taste” of what’s to come on his forthcoming HBO series The Idol.

On Wednesday (April 12), the superstar posted a 17-second video of himself and super-producer Mike Dean in the studio overseeing an orchestra playing a hauntingly beautiful arrangement. “THE IDOL VOL. 1,” he captioned the clip with a CD emoji, “coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste).”

While The Idol‘s premiere date has yet to be announced, the “Die for You” singer (who plays Tedros, a leader of a modern-day cult and the love interest of Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp) has been steadily teasing his highly anticipated TV project. Dean is also starring in The Idol, alongside BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Dan Levy, Hari Nef and many more.

Explore Explore The Weeknd See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Weeknd and Dean have been working on a lot of new music together lately. The former went on Instagram Live Monday night (April 10) to tease what they’ve been cooking up in the studio, and fans heard an unexpected, but all-too-familiar voice in one of the songs: Future. The “Wait for U” MC can be heard rapping over a slinky, synth-powered track that The Weeknd effortlessly glides on at the end of this screen-recorded clip, and viewers were freaking out in the comments section.

And that’s not the only thing they’ve been teasing from the studio. Earlier this week, The Weeknd also posted a blurry picture of Dean playing synths in the back on Instagram Story with a desert emoji followed by a question mark. Fans presume the superstar will make an appearance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (which starts this weekend) after his and Swedish House Mafia‘s co-headlining set last year. “You guys said, ‘See you at the desert’ on Live. Exposed! I got exposed!” he joked.

Check out The Weeknd’s tease below: