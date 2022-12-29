The Weeknd Teases New Music Video for ‘Dawn FM’ One-Year Anniversary

The Weeknd is closing in on the one-year anniversary of his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, and if you’re a fan, you might want to keep an eye on his YouTube page as the date draws nearer. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) tweet, the 32-year-old hitmaker teased that a new music video for a song off the record is in the works, just in time for the milestone.

Dawn FM arrived one week into 2022 on Jan. 7, two years after his No. 1 record After Hours was released. On Wednesday, a fan on Twitter asked the Toronto native — born Abel Tesfaye — “dawn fm almost a year old, how do you feel?”

“i feel istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish,” he simply replied.

“Is There Someone Else?” is the 10th track on Dawn FM. So far, lead single “Take My Breath” and subsequent tracks “Out of Time,” “Sacrifice,” “Gasoline” and “How Do I Make You Love Me” all have corresponding music videos.

The video tease comes on the heels of the Idol star’s latest release, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which he wrote and recorded for the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack. Co-written and co-produced by Swedish House Mafia, the ballad plays during the end credits of the Avatar sequel, which premiered in theaters Dec. 16.

Tesfaye is also gearing up for the European and Latin American legs of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which picks up again in Manchester in June. The “Blinding Lights” singer completed the trek’s North American leg in November, and is already getting hyped for next year’s excursion.

“xo bout to F–k up 2023,” he also tweeted on Wednesday alongside an artistically edited compilation of footage from his prior After Hours Til Dawn tour shows. See it below: