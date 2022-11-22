×
The Weeknd Is Down for SZA to Re-Record Scrapped ‘Die for You’ Remix

The 2017 single has reached a new high on the Hot 100 thanks to TikTok.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd performs onstage during his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/GI

Living for it! The Weeknd offered his thoughts Tuesday (Nov. 22) about potentially revisiting a remix of his 2017 single “Die for You” with SZA.

The topic came up when a fan asked SZA about the pair’s long-rumored remix of the Starboy-era song, which was never released. “SZA I know you don’t like rumors, can you clarify this for us??” the Instagram user asked, to which SZA replied, “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist. I should re record it.”

While the “Shirt” songstress has since deleted her comment, a screenshot of the exchange caught The Weeknd’s eye, and he endorsed the idea by retweeting it and writing simply “yes please.” Interestingly, the original track has recently found a second life thanks to its re-emergence as a hit on TikTok, even reaching a new high of No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 (chart dated Nov. 26).

In her brand-new Billboard cover story, SZA finally confirmed that she’s readying the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, titled S.O.S, after a more than five-year wait since her celebrated 2017 debut Ctrl.

Check out The Weeknd’s stamp of approval on a new “Die for You” remix with SZA below.

