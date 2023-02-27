The Weeknd Becomes First Artist to Hit This Spotify Milestone

The Weeknd reached a new high-water mark on Spotify this week.

“It’s official: On February 27, The Weeknd became the first artist in Spotify History to reach 100 Million monthly listeners,” the streaming service announced Monday (Feb. 27) via its official social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

For context on just how impressive 100 million monthly listeners is, other supernovas currently trail the artist otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye by tens of millions. As of press time, Drake sits at 68.6 million, Taylor Swift is garnering 80.3 million and even with the record-breaking success of current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus has 82.5 million.

The Weeknd’s latest streaming accomplishment comes just a few days after he dropped his new remix of “Die for You” with Ariana Grande. The duet version of the Starboy-era hit is the frequent collaborators’ fourth team-up following “Love Me Harder” (from 2014’s My Everything), “Off the Table” (from 2020’s Positions) and the pair’s 2021 remix of “Save Your Tears” (from After Hours).

Over the weekend, The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium — the Canadian crooner’s new concert special filmed during last year’s After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour — premiered on HBO Max. Earlier this month, he confirmed that the musical documentary would close out his album cycle for 2022’s Dawn FM, tweeting, “HBO concert will be the last piece of Dawn FM. I can see the horizon.”

Meanwhile, Tesfaye’s upcoming HBO drama The Idol, which he created with Euphoria visionary Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, is set to premiere some time later this year co-starring Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and more.

Check out Spotify’s announcement of The Weeknd’s latest achievement below.