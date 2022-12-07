×
The Weeknd Releases Snippet of New Song ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ in ‘Avatar’ Trailer: Watch

The small taste arrived days after the singer first teased his involvement with the movie.

Avatar: The Way of Water is just one week away from gliding into movie theaters, but what’s a blockbuster movie without an equally cinematic song to soundtrack it? A new trailer for the James Cameron-directed film arrived on Wednesday (Dec. 7), this time, featuring a snippet of a new track written by The Weeknd titled “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”

The 45-second clip starts off with peaceful clips of Jake Sully, Neytiri, their kids and the Na’vi people enjoying their life. “Wherever we go, this family is our fortress,” Sully says before the scenes dramatically change to those of war, turmoil and unrest.

The Weeknd’s vocals softly play thoughout the trailer, in which he sings, “I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins/ You give me strength/ I would do either way/ Nothing’s lost/ No more pain, just you.”

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give me Strength)” is set to be released as part of the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack; the song arrives Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. ET. The track is produced with The Weeknd’s now-frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia.

The “Blinding Lights” singer previously teased his involvement with the Avatar sequel via social media on Dec. 4, tweeting “12.16.22” — the release day for Way of the Water — along with a 12-second music clip featuring the blue Avatar logo. “#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theweeknd,” the official Avatar account shared after the singer’s tweet.

Listen to the first snippet “Nothing Is Lost (You Give me Strength)” in the Avatar: The Way of Water trailer above.

