The Weeknd Postpones Announcement Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict: ‘I Pray for Everyone’s Safety’

After a lengthy series of tweets hyping up a mysterious announcement scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 24), The Weeknd has now postponed his news in light of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“I pray for everyone’s safety,” he wrote.

The tensions between the two countries escalated when Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday, with Russia announcing a “special military operation” and warning other nations not to “interfere.”

Explore Explore The Weeknd See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Weeknd addressed the situation in his tweet, saying, “unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement.”

unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

Though many fans of The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — expressed disappointment at the postponement, others agreed that it was the right thing to do out of respect for Ukrainian citizens. President Joe Biden is set to address Russia’s attack on Ukraine, following a statement in which he said, “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”

The “Sacrifice” artist, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Feb. 16, had earlier posted multiple tweets teasing the now-canceled announcement. In one, he wrote, “What a journey…we’re finally here.” He had also spelled out the word “tomorrow” over the course of seven individual tweets. His last tweet about the announcement before postponing simply read “LET’S GOOOOOOOO,” prompting users to caution him against posting amidst the events unraveling in Ukraine.

Tesfaye didn’t indicate what the announcement would be about before he announced the delay. He had hinted earlier this year, however, that his most recent album Dawn FM is the second part of a trilogy kicked off by 2020’s After Hours, leading some to believe new music may be on the way.

Still on the calendar, though, is The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Experience. The music special is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video on Saturday (Feb. 26).