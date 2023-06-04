×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Fans Choose The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna’s ‘Popular’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The latest track from the pop superstar's HBO series The Idol earned 52% of the vote

The Weeknd
The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna‘s “Popular” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 2) on Billboard, choosing the pop singer’s star-studded collaboration as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Popular” earned 52% of the vote, narrowly beating out Stray Kids’ latest album 5-Star, while also triumphing over the Foo Fighters (But Here We Are), Metro Boomin’ (the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Peso Pluma & Bizarrap (“BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 55”), Jelly Roll (Whitsitt Chapel) and others.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Madonna

Playboi Carti

The Weeknd

See latest videos, charts and news

The new song from the pop-rap trio is the latest from The Idol, The Weeknd’s new HBO show starring himself and Lily-Rose Depp set to premiere tonight (Sunday, June 4) at 9 p.m. ET. The series follows pop star Jocelyn (Depp) as she tries to mount a comeback with some help from the enigmatic Tedros (The Weeknd).

Related

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Spot Another Teaser Pointing Toward June 30

Speaking about the song in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, The Weeknd gushed over Madonna’s involvement in the track. “Madonna, Madge, she’s the ultimate co-sign for this song, for this album, and for this TV show,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to work with her. I’ve always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album — well, co-produce with her, of cours, because she’s a visionary and she has such a singular vision — and I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album.”

Coming in just behind “Popular” is Stray Kids’ new album 5-Star with 42% of the vote, the Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are with 3.7% of the vote, and Metro Boomin’s Spider-Verse soundtrack with just 0.6% of the vote.

Check out the final results of our weekly new music poll below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad