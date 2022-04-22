The Weeknd Drops ‘Out of Time’ Remix Bundle With ‘Mon Frère’ Kaytranada: Listen

The Weeknd‘s “Out of Time” is getting a brand new look. The 32-year-old hitmaker teamed up with Canadian producer Kaytranada for a remix bundle of his Dawn FM single “Out of Time,” released Friday (April 22).

The bundle includes three different versions of “Out of Time” in addition to the original, the first being Kaytranada’s nonintrusive but deep-pulsing take on the track. A radio edit of the DJ’s remix is also available, plus an instrumental cut of the original Dawn FM version. “Out of time remix avec mon frère @kaytranada,” The Weeknd announced on Instagram, posting a video of him singing along to the remix in what looks like a club next to Kaytranada, who mans the turntables. “Out now.”

“My OUT OF TIME remix is out now,” wrote Kaytranada, posting photos from the same night with the “Blinding Lights” singer. “Thank u Abel for letting me freak it.”

The third single off Dawn FM, “Out of Time” has been getting a lot of love from The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — as of late. Earlier this month, he released a psychologically exhilarating — and horrifying — music video for the single starring Squid Game‘s HoYeon Jung and featuring a very creepy cameo from Jim Carrey.

Though Tesfaye is by no means lacking in Billboard Hot 100 success — he has six No. 1s and 14 top 10 hits so far — “Out of Time” hasn’t yet broken past its peak of No. 32, and spent two weeks on the chart before falling off in January. The remix route has worked for Tesfaye in the past, with his Ariana Grande-assisted take on “Save Your Tears” propelling the song from its No. 4 original peak to No. 1.

The remix bundle comes as The Weeknd prepares to headline the second weekend of Coachella, closing the festival on Sunday, April 24, with Swedish House Mafia. The two acts were last-minute replacements for Kanye West, who pulled out of his headlining sets without explanation less than two weeks before the annual music event.

Check out The Weeknd’s new “Out of Time” remix bundle with Kaytranada below: