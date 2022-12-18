×
Fans Choose The Weeknd’s ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The singer's 'Avatar' song brought in 48% of the vote.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way of Water" U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Weeknd‘s latest offering “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Dec. 16) on Billboard, choosing the bombastic ballad, which plays over the end credits of the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” beat out new music by Rosalía and Cardi B (“DESPECHÁ RMX”), Juice WRLD (“Face 2 Face”), PinkPantheress (“Take Me Home”), FLO (“Losing You”), and others.

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” takes a sonic cue from Gerard McCann’s “Cry Little Sister” from the 1987 cult classic The Lost Boys.

“I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins/ You give me strength/ I would do either way/ Nothing’s lost/ No more pain, just you,” he sings on the track, which was co-written and co-produced by Swedish House Mafia,

The Weeknd is no stranger to big movie soundtrack singles, having previously scored Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits from Fifty Shades of Grey (“Earned It”) and Black Panther (“Pray for Me”) alongside Kendrick Lamar).

Trailing behind “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” on the fan-voted poll was Rosalía’s remix of the MOTOMAMI smash “DESPECHÁ.” The Cardi B-assisted track brought in nearly 40% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

