The Weeknd Live Debuts New Song During Metro Boomin’s Coachella 2023 Set

The Weeknd creeped in a performance of a brand new song toward the end of Metro Boomin’s Coachella set Friday night (April 14).

With Metro’s blessing and an assist from frequent collaborator Mike Dean, who whipped out the saxophone, The Weeknd treated fans to a new track he had previously teased on Instagram. In the 17-second clip, he and Dean were in the studio prepping an orchestral arrangement. “THE IDOL VOL. 1. coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste),” read the caption, leading fans to believe the new song The Weeknd performed just two days later could be called “Double Fantasy.”

For the live debut, Dean’s saxophone rumbled through the Sahara Tent while the crowd was blinded by The Weeknd’s fluorescent, all-white ensemble, along with the lights he once sang about. “Temperature rising, bodies united, now that I tried you in my arms. No need to fight it, no need to hide it, now that I’ve seen what’s in your heart,” he sang before letting his vocal runs synch up with the electrifying synths.

The Weeknd also united with Future for “Low Life” from the latter’s 2016 album EVOL and later joined the rest of Metro’s all-star avengers — 21 Savage and Diddy — for the first live performance of “Creepin.” The song, from the producer’s Billboard 200-topping album Heroes & Villains, is currently No. 4 on Hot 100.