The Weeknd Will Drop New Music From ‘The Idol’ Every Week

Although The Weeknd has officially entered his television era, he is not slowing down when it comes to music. Last week (Jun. 4), The Idol — the new HBO drama series co-created and co-led by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye — finally premiered after months of controversy. Also starring Lily Rose-Depp, Jennie Ruby Jane, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, and Moses Sumney, The Idol also boasts a full soundtrack album to accompany its first season.

In a caption posted to Instagram yesterday (Jun. 7), The Weeknd wrote, “I was planning on dropping the whole soundtrack for Idol by the finale, but I’m too hyped … instead, I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode.” He then took to Twitter to reveal that “two songs will be dropping Thursday night. But yes episode 2 is still this Sunday.”

After being treated to the sound of The Weeknd’s voice on the first few Idol tracks, these new singles offer something different. The first of the two new songs, “The Lure,” serves as the theme score for the Sam Levinson-helmed series. The second new track is titled “World Class Sinner,” and acts as the first musical offering from Jocelyn, the fictional pop sensation portrayed by Lily Rose-Depp.

The Weeknd has been releasing songs from The Idol soundtrack over the past few months — including “Popular,” a collaboration with Madonna and Playboi Carti, and “Double Fantasy,” a Future duet which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, The Weeknd has earned seven chart-toppers on the Hot 100, and he has sent four titles to the summit of the Billboard 200.