The Weeknd Says He Might ‘Pull a Ye’ & Change His Stage Name

The Weeknd wants to switch things up. On Sunday, the “Moth to a Flame” singer wondered via if he should change his stage name from The Weeknd in favor of being known by his first name, Abel.

While chatting with fans leading up to the release of his “Out of Time” music video (out Tuesday), the singer tweeted, “you guys are hilarious. i feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol.” He then followed his tweet up by saying that he’ll “maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot.” Billboard has reached out to see if The Weeknd is seriously considering a name change.

For what its worth, The Weeknd seems to have his fans’ support should he make the switch. John Legend, who was getting ready to head to the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, took a moment out of his busy day to give his seal of approval to the singer, writing “ABEL is dope” when the Dawn FM artist asked fans if he should go by “ABEL formally known as The Weeknd.”

The Weeknd, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, spent the afternoon tweeting as he skipped out on the 2022 Grammy Awards, where he was nominated and won in the best melodic rap performance category for Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” also featuring Lil Baby.

See The Weeknd’s tweets about a possible name change below.

you guys are hilarious. i feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 3, 2022

maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 3, 2022

ABEL is dope — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 3, 2022