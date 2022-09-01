The Weeknd Is Teaming Up With Postmates & Monty’s Good Burger for Special ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Menu

The Weeknd is taking over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this weekend (Sept. 2 and Sept. 3) and in celebration of his highly anticipated tour finally coming to LA, the superstar teamed up with Postmates and Monty’s Good Burger for a special treat.

The popular plant-based Los Angeles restaurant will be offering a one-time-only meal curated by The Weeknd and inspired by his tour. The meal includes a double Impossible burger with chipotle ketchup and pickles on a brioche bun; a side of tater tots with spicy habanero dipping sauce and a limited-edition lemonade with activated charcoal.

The $27.99 meal will be packaged in a special box and will be available exclusively via the Postmates app starting on Thursday (Sept. 1) at 11 a.m. PT until 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 3. Monty’s Good Burger will also offer an After Hours shake, made with oat-based soft serve, white chocolate and cherries for $9.99.

Additionally, those who visit the Third Street Monty’s location will get a free meal while supplies last and have the chance to win tickets to the After Hours Til Dawn concert on September 3.

A donation from the event is being made to the XO Humanitarian Fund, powered by United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and administered by World Food Program USA. The fund helps respond to the unprecedented global hunger crisis and provides life-saving support for people on the brink of starvation.

“For the XO Humanitarian Fund we thought it would be amazing to be able to donate money to people suffering from hunger through our work with World Food Program USA and have an After Hours late night meal from one of our favorite places in LA,” The Weeknd said in a press statement.