The Weeknd’s Mom Sent Him the Sweetest Birthday Text: ‘You Are Our Hero’

Save your tears … for today. The Weeknd shared an emotional text from his mother Wednesday (Feb. 16), in which she wished him the sweetest happy birthday as he turns 32.

The “Blinding Lights “singer — born Abel Tesfaye — tweeted a screenshot of the text his mom, Samra, sent early in the morning hours of his birrthday. The emoji-stuffed message read, “February 16 @2:45 pm the Star is born Happy Birthday Abel,” his mom wrote. “You are our hero God bless you and your work with much Love Always yours proud parents.”

Samra is far from the only one celebrating her son on his latest trip around the sun. The name “Abel” has been trending on Twitter as fans are sharing their own birthday wishes for the “Sacrifice” star. “To 32 years of you brightening up the world with your gifted voice and spirit,” one fan wrote. “Happy birthday starboy.”

to 32 years of you brightening up the world with your gifted voice and kind spirit. happy birthday starboy ⭐️ @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/byxRmjOSya — 𝐷𝑎𝑛𝑖𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒 𝐹𝑚 🌅 𝐴𝑏𝑒𝑙 𝐷𝑎𝑦🎈 (@PLANETSTARG1RL) February 16, 2022

Just two months into 2022, the newly 32-year-old has already had a pretty big year. His album Dawn FM dropped on Jan. 7, and has thus far peaked at No. 2, spending five weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. He also earned a 26th week atop the Feb. 19-dated Artist 100 chart thanks to the continued success of Dawn FM, which also hit No. 1 on the Feb. 12-dated Top Album Sales chart.

And in his last couple of days as a 31-year-old, The Weeknd — who headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2021 — made an appearance in the stands at this year’s game and sat near Doja Cat, who posted a hilarious picture of the two of them with their game day crew.

See his mom’s sweet birthday message below: