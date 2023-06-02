×
The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti, Foo Fighters: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Plus, releases from Peso Pluma & Bizarrap, Jelly Roll, Stray Kids and more.

The Weeknd performs with Metro Boomin at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

With summer just around the corner — and June officially here — new music releases are beginning to drop, with this week featuring the likes of The Weeknd and friends, Foo Fighters and more.

The Weeknd continues to roll out tracks from the soundtrack for Max’s (formerly HBO Max) The Idol, this time with the help of two new guest features on new track “Popular.” Playboi Carti and Madonna swoop in for assists on the slinky track, laden with booming synth instrumentals and plinking percussion. The rapper boasts of his financial prowess and how it lures in women, while the “Like a Virgin” singer defends her superstar status while simultaneously extending pity to a woman desperately trying to cling to the limelight.

Foo Fighters describe their latest album But Here We Are as “hard-fought,” and it’s no surprise as to why — the LP serves at the first album release since the loss of the band’s longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, and the record speaks to the gravity of his passing. Ten-minute track “The Teacher” is sure to get listeners choked up at the level of emotion highlighted on the song, and “The Glass” hits home as Grohl emotively sings, “I had a vision of you, and just like that/ I was left to live without it.”

Peso Pluma & Bizarrap, Jelly Roll, Stray Kids and more all dropped new material this week, but which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll — or enter in your personal favorite song or album selection — below.

