The Weeknd Teases New Madonna & Playboi Carti Single for ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack

With just less than a week to go before The Idol premieres on Max, The Weeknd is turning up the promotional heat. On Wednesday (May 31), the “Blinding Lights” singer announced that the accompanying soundtrack for the Sam Levinson-directed drama series would be available for pre-order alongside a new single on June 2.

Titled “Popular,” the new single from The Idol, Vol. 1 features Madonna and Playboi Carti. The new single serves as the first musical release of 2023 for both Madonna and Playboi Carti. “Popular” follows the Future-assisted “Double Fantasy” as the second taste of The Idol soundtrack. Originally released on April 21 as the lead single from the soundtrack, “Double Fantasy” has since peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Starring Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Moses Sumney and Mike Dean, The Idol explores the dark intersection of popular music, celebrity culture, drugs, sex and contemporary cult aesthetics. The embattled and already controversial series received a standard five-minute standing ovation at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and at press time has a score of 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Idol marks The Weeknd’s first proper television role, and he is also a credited writer, co-creator and executive producer of the series.

The Weeknd has been a mainstay on the Hot 100 in 2023. This year, he notched a pair of top 10 hits in the No. 3-peaking “Creepin'” (with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage) and “Die for You,” an Ariana Grande-assisted remix of his runaway 2016 hit, which became the seventh chart-topper for both artists. The “Save Your Tears” singer has earned 16 top 10 hits on the Hot 100, and he has sent four titles to the top of the Billboard 200 including Grammy-winning albums such as Beauty Behind the Madness and Starboy.

See The Weeknd’s announcement of the Playboi Carti and Madonna single below: