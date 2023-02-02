The Weeknd Announces ‘Live at SoFi Stadium’ Concert Special for HBO Max

The Weeknd will be coming to HBO Max sooner than you think.

While his original series The Idol is set to premiere on the streaming platform in 2023, the superstar announced Thursday (Feb. 2) that his “Live at SoFi Stadium” concert special will arrive Feb. 25.

The Ethiopian-Canadian performer posted the concert special’s poster on his socials, which featured his masked persona clutching a microphone in one hand and raising his other against the blood orange backdrop.

He originally scheduled two back-to-back dates at the Inglewood venue for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in September, but The Weeknd canceled his second show in the beginning of his set after he lost his voice. The “Sacrifice” singer then rescheduled the shortened show to November and added a second date during Thanksgiving weekend.

The Weeknd’s last music TV special, The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, arrived on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022, which served as a theatrical expansion of his last studio album Dawn FM that topped charts across the globe. Dawn FM follows his critically acclaimed fourth LP After Hours, which debuted and remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks.

His upcoming series The Idol, which The Weeknd is starring in and co-writing with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, will follow a female pop singer who sparks a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who doubles as a leader of a secret cult. Starring Lily-Rose Depp, the show also features Troye Sivan, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, Mike Dean and more.

See The Weeknd’s announcement below.