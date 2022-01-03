The Weeknd Collaborator Jim Carrey Calls Singer’s ‘Dawn FM’ Album ‘Deep and Elegant’: ‘It Danced Me Around the Room’

Jim Carrey is a huge fan of The Weeknd‘s upcoming album, Dawn FM.

Shortly after the R&B singer-songwriter officially announced the album’s title and release date on Monday (Jan. 3), the famed actor and comedian — who is listed as a collaborator in a cryptic video teaser for the project — praised the forthcoming release on social media.

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” Carrey tweeted in response to The Weeknd’s announcement.

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, then thanked Carey for his mysterious involvement in Dawn FM. “It’s kismet. Full circle,” the singer replied, adding a smiling face with a tear emoji.

Billed as “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd,” Dawn FM also features collaborations in some form with Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Further details about the guest appearances were not provided.

The Weeknd opened up about his friendship with Carrey during an interview with Variety in April 2020. The mutual fans were introduced through text and the singer later invited the actor to his home to hear some music.

“I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, ‘I can literally see your place from my balcony,’ and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other,” The Weeknd told Variety, noting that he was a huge fan of Carrey’s 1994 film The Mask. “Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer, and I went to breakfast with him on my first day of being 30.”

Dawn FM is the follow-up to The Weeknd’s fourth album, After Hours, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in March 2020. The blockbuster set featured the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights,” which recently became the top Billboard Hot 100 song of all time, surpassing Chubby Checker‘s “The Twist.”

See The Weeknd’s response to Carrey’s flattering tweet about Dawn FM below.